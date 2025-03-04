Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 109,300 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 109,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 319,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 137,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 1.8 %

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSNY

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.