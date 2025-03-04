Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,685,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 555,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after buying an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 58.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,945,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 717,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,607,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 67,786 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SDGR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of SDGR opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.61. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $88.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

