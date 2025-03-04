Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 201,110 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201,110 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 41,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 14.3 %
SEDG stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94.
About SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
