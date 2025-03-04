HC Wainwright Forecasts Disc Medicine FY2029 Earnings

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Disc Medicine in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08.

IRON has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 3.3 %

IRON opened at $54.33 on Monday. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In other Disc Medicine news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $171,217.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,892.82. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 19,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,251,434.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,184.10. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,520. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

