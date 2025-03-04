Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 803.67 ($10.21) and traded as low as GBX 792.99 ($10.08). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 797 ($10.13), with a volume of 157,919 shares trading hands.

Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 803.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 834.35. The firm has a market cap of £585.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

Get Henderson Smaller Companies alerts:

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 93.00%.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.