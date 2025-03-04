Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 3.9 %

HPE opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.