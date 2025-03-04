Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 3.9 %
HPE opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.
Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.
