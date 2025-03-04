HSBC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,988 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 263% compared to the average daily volume of 1,376 put options.

HSBC Stock Up 0.7 %

HSBC opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.87. HSBC has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $216.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. Analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of HSBC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 12,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

