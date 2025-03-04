IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,103 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Affirm were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Affirm by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Affirm from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Affirm Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,986,000. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $180,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,858.85. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,670 shares of company stock valued at $38,385,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.