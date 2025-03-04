IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 122 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Zscaler Trading Down 3.8 %
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.56.
Zscaler Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
