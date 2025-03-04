IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 200 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH stock opened at $252.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.74. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.25 and a fifty-two week high of $353.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.19.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.