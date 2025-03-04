IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,048 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $428.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.1463 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.