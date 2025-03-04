IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 53 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $267.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.43. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

