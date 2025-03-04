IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 702 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

