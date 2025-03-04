IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 7,083 Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 232,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

