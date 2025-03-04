IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 931 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of CGGR opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

