IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 20,957 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,957 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,676,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,292 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 792,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 170,175 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 516,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 403,178 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 103,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 0.7 %

HMY stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.