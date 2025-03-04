IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 401,098 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,505 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,937,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

