IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBND. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 64,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 28,565 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $55.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

