IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,155,000 after purchasing an additional 204,965 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,983,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,317,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 150,684 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 395,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,075 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 338,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

