IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,977,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

