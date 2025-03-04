IFP Advisors Inc Buys 115 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Nordson by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $207.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.84. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $196.83 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.