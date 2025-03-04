IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,334 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DCI opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,929.26. The trade was a 51.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.