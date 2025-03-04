IFP Advisors Inc Buys 201 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $408.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $290.00 and a one year high of $445.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.