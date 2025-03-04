IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.93. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $103.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
