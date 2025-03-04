IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Ares Management by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 115,838 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $20,599,471.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,259,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,916,778.46. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 5,443 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $980,502.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,633,467.94. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,571 shares of company stock valued at $39,165,379. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ares Management from $224.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.7 %

ARES opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $125.23 and a 12 month high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 183.25%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

