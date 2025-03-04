IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 300.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 205.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

Twilio Stock Down 3.0 %

Twilio stock opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $173,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,140.69. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,906 shares of company stock worth $2,950,514. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

