IFP Advisors Inc Has $153,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

