IFP Advisors Inc Has $156,000 Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. UBS Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

