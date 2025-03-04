IFP Advisors Inc Has $169,000 Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11,741.3% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

