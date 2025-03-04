IFP Advisors Inc Has $171,000 Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $43.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

