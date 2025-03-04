IFP Advisors Inc Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Western Union by 1,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Western Union Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WU opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

