IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average of $76.36. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,415.20. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,221 shares of company stock worth $9,647,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

