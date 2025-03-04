IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.