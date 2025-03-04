IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,097,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPHD stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.