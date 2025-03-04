IFP Advisors Inc Invests $168,000 in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Onestream alerts:

Onestream Stock Performance

Shares of Onestream stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onestream ( NASDAQ:OS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onestream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $8,318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,765 shares of company stock worth $9,247,850 in the last ninety days.

About Onestream

(Free Report)

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.