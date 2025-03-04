IFP Advisors Inc Invests $168,000 in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Onestream in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.
Onestream Stock Performance
Shares of Onestream stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Onestream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Onestream in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Onestream from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Onestream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OS
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 13,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $412,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Craig Colby sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $8,318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,765 shares of company stock worth $9,247,850 in the last ninety days.
About Onestream
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onestream
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.