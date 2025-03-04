IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 55,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 655,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RODM opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62.

