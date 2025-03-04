IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 133 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the third quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.8 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $120.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $102.23.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

