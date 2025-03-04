IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 163 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,065 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Increases Dividend

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $71.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Read Our Latest Report on EBAY

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.