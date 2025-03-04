IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,012 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 228.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

