IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 249 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TC Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 8,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Veritas raised TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 29.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

About TC Energy

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.