IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 315 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in US Foods by 100.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of US Foods by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,548,000 after buying an additional 2,435,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,299,000 after buying an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,841,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,781,000 after buying an additional 291,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,401,000 after buying an additional 241,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

