IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 69,184 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,184 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tilray were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Tilray by 1,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,690,827 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53,751 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Tilray by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 141,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 38,054 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 174,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Trading Down 7.0 %

TLRY stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $640.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.34 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tilray

Tilray Profile

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.