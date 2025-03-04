IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 974 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 59,650.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 45.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

HTGC stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 99.38%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

