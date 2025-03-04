IFP Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.56.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

