IFP Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,689 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 28.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358 shares of the software’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In other news, CMO Amy Messano sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $26,209.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,796.03. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Charles Brown sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $114,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,019.10. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,924 shares of company stock worth $3,327,163. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $113.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

