IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBHY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 628,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 69,715 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter.

BBHY stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $933.24 million, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

