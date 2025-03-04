IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 601.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 103,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matauro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 522,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $32,740,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,133.40. The trade was a 99.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 64,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $3,224,167.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,614,439.40. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,676,469 shares of company stock valued at $209,663,843. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

