IFP Advisors Inc Sells 16,397 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,397 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,817,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 498,845 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 912.7% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 288,680 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,147,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,877 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.