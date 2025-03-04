IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,125 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

RQI opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

