IFP Advisors Inc Sells 24,903 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,903 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Lincoln National Stock Down 2.9 %

LNC stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.33.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Lincoln National Company Profile



Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

